Covid admissions drop to zero in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, January 3

The number of Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals has dropped to zero in the state. It’s a significant development for the state considering the Central government had sounded a Covid alert a few days back in view of the resurgence of the pandemic in some countries, especially in China.

“It’s heartening to know that there’s not even a single Covid 19 patient in any hospital of the state. Nevertheless, we will not drop our guard,” said NHM Managing Director Hemraj Bairwa.

Apart from zero hospitalization, the other Covid-related figures are also comforting. “We have just 17 active cases and our positivity rate has dropped down to mere 0.2 per cent,” said Bairwa.

Considering that the state has seen a huge influx of tourists from around Christmas, which could have easily spiked up the cases, the mere 0.2 positivity rate and just 17 active cases is quite reassuring.

The Health Department, though, is keenly looking at the next 7-10 days. “This period is going to be crucial. If we don’t see any major spike in the positivity rate over the next 7-10 days, we can say to a large extent that there’s no reason to worry,” said Bairwa.

Following the alert sounded by the Centre, the health department has increased the testing. On Tuesday, 1108 tests were taken but just two persons were found positive. “Despite increasing the testing, the count of positive cases has not increased. Nevertheless, we will keep the testing at high level,” he said.