Covid assistance: In four Himachal districts, more claims than deaths

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, May 18

Of the total 4,200 Covid deaths in Himachal, the government has already provided Rs 50,000 ex gratia each to the kin of 3,000 deceased persons. In four districts, however, the number of claims received is higher than the total number of deaths recorded by the Health Department. The development has brought out mismatch in the data. Sources said many people, who did not disclose the cause of death of their kin earlier, were now coming forward to claim the grant. Hem Raj Bairwa, Director, National Health Mission, said the reasons for this variation would be looked into and appropriate corrective measures would be taken. In Chamba, 171 Covid deaths were recorded, but 176 claims were received. Of these, 174 have been settled. In Lahaul and Spiti, 18 deaths were reported against 22 claims.

In Una, the official toll stood at 279, but 375 claims were submitted. Of these, 269 have been cleared. In Kullu, the casualty figure is 162 against 171 claims. As many as 158 have been settled. The government has constituted a grievance redressal committee to resolve disputes arising out of the claims, which have to be settled within 30 days.

The highest number of 1,246 deaths were reported in Kangra. The government is also providing financial assistance to 24 children who lost both parents to Covid. The number of kids who lost one parent stands at 835, but only those who have lost their fathers are being provided Rs 500 per month.