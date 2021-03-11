Covid: Nine new cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, April 26
As many nine Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 284,778. However, there was no death due to the virus. The total active cases declined to 72.
The highest number of three cases was recorded in Kangra, two in Una and one each in Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi and Solan.—TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs