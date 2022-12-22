Covid samples to be sent for genome sequencing

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 21

The Health Department will send samples of all Covid positive cases every day for genome sequencing, following an alert issued by the Central Government over resurgence of the pandemic in China and Japan.

“We have been sending samples for genome sequencing to New Delhi once in seven to 10 days. But now, directions have been issued to send samples every day,” said Hemraj Bairwa, Managing Director, National Health Mission, here today.

Besides sending samples to New Delhi, the department will send samples to its genome sequencing lab at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College and Hospital, Ner Chowk.

According to the department, the laboratory is fully functional and equipped to carry out these tests. “There’s no other change in our approach at present. We will be watchful and monitor the situation closely,” said Bairwa.

Even as the department has gone on an alert mode, the number suggests there’s no need for alarm. There are 19 active cases in the state with three hospitalisations. Around four or five Covid cases are being reported every day. “The positivity rate last week was 0.8 per cent. Besides, we haven’t noticed anything so far that will have us concerned. We need to be alert though,” he said. At present, 500 to 700 tests are being conducted every day.