Covid surge: Active cases double in a week

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 7

The Covid-19 graph has again taken an upward turn in the state. The number of active cases has doubled in the state over the last one week. From 49 active cases on June 1, the count till Tuesday evening had risen to 98.

Eight new cases A total of eight Covid cases were reported in the state on Tuesday.

The number of active cases rose to 98 with the total positive cases till now being 2,85,158.

Four cases were reported from Kangra, two from Bilaspur and one each from Solan and Shimla.

“There has been an upward surge over the last 4-5 days and we are keeping a watch on it,” said NHM MD Hemraj Bairwa. “Also, we have not noticed any cluster cases so far, random cases are being reported,” said Bairwa.

The number of active cases had dipped below 100 on April 2 and had gradually gone below 50. With the cases staying below 50 for a long time now, the pandemic appeared in control in the state. The latest spike, however, has raised some concerns. “We have sent the samples for genome sequencing to determine whether it’s the same or some new variant,” said Bairwa.

Thankfully, there has been no corresponding rise in hospitalization. The hospitalization was quite low during the third wave driven primarily by the omicron variant of the virus.

As for the precautions at the moment, Bairwa said people need to follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour with the virus showing the signs of resurgence.