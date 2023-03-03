CPM, Cong criticise hike in LPG price

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 2

The CPM and the Congress today condemned the hike in the price of LPG cylinder announced by the Central Government recently. The CPM threatened to launch an agitation if the decision was not revoked soon.

Jagat Ram, CPM local committee secretary, said, “The hike in the LPG cylinder price by Rs 50 is an anti-people decision, which will further fuel inflation. It is yet another decision of the Union Government to stop public welfare schemes. Inflation and unemployment have risen sharply in the country over the past few years. Consumers will have to pay Rs 1,205 for a gas cylinder, putting additional burden on them.”

Sanjay Chauhan, CPM district secretary, said, “The Union Government had cut gas subsidy in this year’s general budget and now the cooking gas price has increased. In 2014, a domestic gas cylinder was sold for Rs 464 but it was now available for Rs 1,205. The subsidy amount was deposited into the bank accounts of consumers earlier but the BJP-led Central Government reduced it before stopping it altogether.”

Cabinet ministers Jagat Singh Negi and Rohit Thakur and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ram Kumar Chaudhary also criticised the Central Government over the LPG cylinder price hike.

Negi said, “The hike in the cooking gas price will hit the kitchen budget of households. Rural women will be forced to again use smoky chulhas and traditional stoves that emit toxic fumes.”