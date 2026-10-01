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Home / Himachal Pradesh / CPM demands Chief Election Commissioner’s removal, holds protest in Shimla

CPM demands Chief Election Commissioner’s removal, holds protest in Shimla

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:42 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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CPM activists hold a protest in Shimla on Wednesday in support of their demand for Chief Election Commissioner’s removal.
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The CPM staged a protest outside the office of the District Election Commissioner in Shimla on Wednesday and demanded the immediate removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. They also demanded the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to be halted, reinstatement of eligible voters removed during the SIR and the restoration of the Election Commission’s constitutional and autonomous role.

Sanjay Chauhan, state secretary of the CPM, said that reports had emerged that two Election Commissioners had filed objections to decisions related to voter registration, deletion, reinstatement and the SIR at the Election Commission’s meeting. “These objections raise serious questions regarding the Commission’s functioning and accountability. It is the constitutional responsibility of the Commission to include every eligible voter in the electoral rolls without discrimination,” he added. He also raised questions over the working style of Gyanesh Kumar and demanded his immediate removal.

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He said that the impartiality and autonomy of the Commission were fundamental to democracy. He added, “Questions raised about the Commission’s functioning must be addressed by strengthening public trust.”

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Chauhan said, “Serious questions are being raised all over the country regarding the widespread changes in the voter lists and the SIR process. Such a process should not proceed until it is ensured that not even one eligible voter’s name is wrongly excluded from the electoral rolls. The Election Commission should operate independently without succumbing to the influence of any political party or government as its credibility is crucial for the democratic system.”

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