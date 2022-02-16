CPM: Extend time limit to file objections

Shimla, February 15
The CPM’s Kasumpti unit has demanded extension in the time granted to file objection on the draft proposal for delimitation of wards of the Shimla Municipal Corporation. The draft proposal, which proposed the creation of seven new wards in the Municipal Corporation, was released on February 10 by Deputy Commissioner, Shimla.
“The time given to file objections in this regard is not sufficient. The window to file objections has become even more narrow with a second Saturday, Sunday and a holiday on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, too, falling in the given time frame,” said Satyawan Pundir, secretary, CPM, Kasumpti unit.
As per the directions of the Election Commission, the residents can file objections on the draft proposal till February 17 before the DC, who will dispose of the objections by February 24. The final orders on delimitation of the wards will be issued by the Deputy Commissioner on or before March 9. —
