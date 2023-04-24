CPM fighting to stay relevant, fields just four candidates

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, April 23

The CPM won the direct elections for mayor and deputy mayor in the Shimla MC in 2012, the high point of its electoral journey in the civic body since 1986.

A decade later, the CPM has fielded just four candidates for the upcoming Shimla MC poll, sparking a speculation that the party is on the decline in the city. For the record, the CPM had fielded 22 candidates in 2012 and 15 in 2017 MC elections.

While the detractors cite this significant decline in number of fielded candidates as an evidence of the CPM’s shrinking footprint in the city, party leaders call it a tactical move.

“Even when we won the mayor and deputy mayor seats in 2012, there were just four of us in the House. Apart from that, we never had more than two councillors. So, this time we are trying to increase our presence by giving our full attention to seats where we are in strong position,” said Sanjay Chauhan, convener of the party’s election committee for the Shimla MC polls.

The decision to contest on fewer seats has also been taken due to limited resources and reduced cadre strength.

“We do not have resources like the other parties. Our candidates are seeking votes as well as donation from the public to contest election,” said a party leader.

He said, “Due to the severe impact of Covid on tourism, thousands of our workers and sympathisers employed in the hotel industry have left the city. Besides, students, the backbone of our party, are busy in exams at the moment. So, instead of spreading our limited resources too thin, it makes sense to contest on select seats with all our might.”

There’s no denying that the CPM has weakened as far as electoral politics is concerned after the high of 2012, despite bringing several projects for the city, including the Smart City Project, during its tenure.