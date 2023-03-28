CPM: Govt policies anti-labour

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 27

The policies of the Congress government are against the interests of labourers and poor people, alleged Kashmir Singh Thakur, CPM national secretary, while addressing a protest rally of the State Building and Road Construction Workers Union at the Gandhi Chowk here today.

He said the State Labour Welfare Board was cancelling the registration of labourers. He added that there were over four lakh workers registered with the board but it had stopped fresh registration. Even old registrations were not being renewed, depriving lakhs of people of benefits such as education fee, marriage fund, medical allowance etc.

Kashmir Singh said many labourers were getting monthly pension under the scheme for the past seven or eight years but now they would be deprived of the benefit. Earlier, over 200 workers participated in the protest rally.