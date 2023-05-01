CPM holds roadshow

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 30

On the last day of the campaign for the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections, the CPM held a roadshow for its candidate from Krishnanagar ward, Amit Kumar, and Virender Thakur who is contesting the poll from Summerhill ward.

Rakesh Singha, former CPM MLA from the Theog constituency, and former Mayor Sanjay Chauhan took part in the roadshow.

The CPM is contesting on just four seats this time. Chauhan said that the CPM councillors, if elected, would raise the concerns of common people in the House and put pressure on both the parties to work for common people.