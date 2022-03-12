CPM plans front against BJP in Shimla MC poll

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 11

The CPM will form a front comprising Left, secular and democratic groups/individuals against the BJP in the upcoming Shimla MC elections. “We intend to provide a strong alternative to the BJP. So, we will welcome all democratic and secular forces in our front,” said Sanjay Chauhan, CPM’s district secretary. “However, there will be no alliance with the Congress,” he said.

Chauhan said that the front would highlight the failures of the BJP-led Municipal Corporation. “The BJP government and the MC have failed to bring any new project to the city in the past five years. Also, the government and the MC have failed to complete and speed up big projects such as the Smart City Mission, World Bank-funded water supply and sewerage schemes brought to the city by the previous CPM-led MC,” he said.

It was decided at the meeting to form election committees at the ward level within a week. —