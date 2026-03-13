CPM protests Centre’s policies

Former MLA Rakesh Singha held a public meeting at Patlikul in Manali subdivision on Saturday as part of the statewide ‘Jatha Abhiyan’ launched by the CPM in protest against the policies of the Central Government. The statewide campaign aims to mobilise people against what the party describes as the anti-people agenda of the Central Government.

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Singha, along with other prominent leaders such as Prem Gautam, Chandra Kanta and local district committee members, addressed the gathering. Singha launched a scathing attack on the Central Government’s decision to scrap the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) to the state. He said that as a hill state with unique geographical challenges, Himachal’s economy was fragile and the withdrawal of this grant threatens to cripple its financial stability and developmental trajectory.

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“Trade agreements being signed with countries like the US, New Zealand and the European Union are a direct threat to our farmers and orchardists,” Singha warned. He said that the apple economy worth thousands of crores of Himachal Pradesh could face an unprecedented crisis if foreign fruits were allowed to flood the market, potentially ruining the local growers.

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The leaders also criticised the government’s labour codes and alleged that the replacement of 44 existing labour laws is an attack on worker’s rights. They voiced strong opposition to the privatisation push in the power sector through the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill and the burden imposed on common citizens by the repeated hike in cooking gas prices.

Furthermore, the CPM demanded land rights and urged the government to provide two biswas in urban areas and three biswas in villages to landless families for house construction. They also demanded adequate compensation for those affected by natural disasters and development projects.

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The public meeting concluded with a call for action. The leaders announced that thousands of party workers from Himachal would participate in a protest demonstration in New Delhi on March 24 against the Central Government’s policies.