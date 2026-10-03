CPM protests electoral roll revision in Mandi

The CPM held protests in several gram panchayats in the Bali Chowki area of Mandi district, including Thata, Sudhrani, Boong, Jehalgad and Panjai, on Friday against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Party workers burnt an effigy of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and raised slogans against the Election Commission’s SIR exercise.

Advertisement

CPM Bali Chowki local committee secretary Mahender Singh Rana alleged that the Election Commission had been acting in violation of constitutional provisions. He claimed that the introduction of Form 6 and the SIR process could deprive a large number of citizens of their voting rights.

Advertisement

The party alleged that the electoral-roll preparation process had been centralised and that concerns had been raised by two Election Commissioners through communications to the Cabinet Secretary.

CPM leaders said that opposition parties under the INDIA alliance had decided to organise protests across the country and demand the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner.

Advertisement

Rana said the CPM Bali Chowki local committee would organise similar demonstrations in more panchayats in the coming days.

Inder Singh, Devender Kumar, Gopal Singh and Narayan Singh were present.