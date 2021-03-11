CPM protests price rise

Tribune News Service

shimla, june 1

As part of its nationwide protest against rising inflation, the CPM held a protest outside the Deputy Commissoner’s office here today and then took out a march.

“Due to the policies of the Central Government, inflation has risen to the highest levels in the country. The prices of petroleum products and other essential items such as cooking gas, edible oil, flour, vegetables and milk have gone beyond the reach of common people,” it said.

The CPM asked the government to check profiteering and hoarding of commodities to check inflation. “The government should offer ration, including milk, edible oil, vegetables and spices, at cheap prices through the PDS system,” it said.

The CPM said that the price of cooking gas should be checked and employment days under MGNREGA should be increased.