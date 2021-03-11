CPM protests price rise

shimla, june 1
As part of its nationwide protest against rising inflation, the CPM held a protest outside the Deputy Commissoner’s office here today and then took out a march.
“Due to the policies of the Central Government, inflation has risen to the highest levels in the country. The prices of petroleum products and other essential items such as cooking gas, edible oil, flour, vegetables and milk have gone beyond the reach of common people,” it said.
The CPM asked the government to check profiteering and hoarding of commodities to check inflation. “The government should offer ration, including milk, edible oil, vegetables and spices, at cheap prices through the PDS system,” it said.
The CPM said that the price of cooking gas should be checked and employment days under MGNREGA should be increased.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Kashmiri Pandits to be shifted to safety as families flee
Checkpoints to stop KP employees | Amit Shah to review situa...
Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast
Recce before attack: Toyota Corolla car used in the crime se...
Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence
Faridkot village resident has been accused of supplying vehi...