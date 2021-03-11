CPM seeks old pension plan restoration

Shimla, August 11
The CPM has extended support to the employees fighting for the restoration of old pension scheme (OPS). “The CPM supports the agitation for restoring the old pension scheme. The Centre should withdraw the new pension scheme immediately and restore the old pension scheme,” said CPM leader Sanjay Chauhan.
He said that around 1.12 lakh employees appointed after 2003 come under NPS, and they are agitating against the scheme now. Chauhan alleged that the BJP had promised to restore OPS before coming to power in 2017.
“Despite coming to the end of its term, the BJP has failed to fulfil its promise. The government is trying to befool the employees and is not at all serious about restoring OPS,” he said.
