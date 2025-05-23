CPM slams govt, threatens statewide stir

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has criticised the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh Government for its recent hike in bus fares, demanding an immediate rollback of the decision.

In a press statement, Sanjay Chauhan, State Secretary of CPM, condemned the government’s move to double the minimum fare from Rs 5 to Rs 10 — a 100 per cent increase — along with a 15 per cent hike in per-kilometre charges. “Under the revised structure, the fare for ordinary buses in the plains has risen from Rs 1.40 to Rs 1.60 per kilometre and in hilly areas from Rs 2.19 to Rs 2.50 per kilometre. Across various categories, the increase ranges from Rs 0.20 to Rs 0.68 per kilometre,” Chauhan stated.

He also expressed serious concern over the steep hike in school bus fares, saying that charges have tripled in just eight months. “Until October 2024, the fare for school buses covering 0-5 km was Rs 600 per month. It has now skyrocketed to Rs 1,800 — and in some cases, even Rs 2,500. These new monthly pass rates are nearly double the daily fare, rendering them unaffordable for many families,” he said.

The CPM urged the government to uphold its responsibility as a welfare state by strengthening public transport rather than promoting privatisation. The party threatened to launch a statewide mass movement if the government fails to immediately roll back the fare hike.

Chauhan called the fare hike “unjustified” and accused the Congress government of implementing neo-liberal policies modelled after the central government’s economic approach. He alleged that the hike is being falsely justified under the guise of reviving the financially-struggling Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), while the real agenda is to push forward privatisation in the transport sector.

“The economic crisis facing HRTC is a direct consequence of neo-liberal policies adopted by successive governments. Profitable routes are being handed over to private operators, while HRTC is burdened with loss-making routes,” he added.

The CPM highlighted that HRTC currently operates only 3,150 buses on 2,573 routes, whereas private operators run nearly 8,300 buses — dominating the state’s most profitable routes.