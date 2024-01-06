CPM threatens to join stir

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 5

The CPM has expressed serious concern over the crisis in state electricity board. The board employees and pensioners have been protesting for the last three days against the delay in the disbursement of their salary and pensions and the poor financial health of the board.

Demanding immediate release of salary and pension, CPM state secretary Onkar Shad has asked the government to resolve the issue appropriately. “The current situation is the failure of the board management as well as the state government. The CPM stands with the struggle of the employees and the pensioners. And if the issue is not resolved timely, the party can join the movement,” said Shad.

He further said that the Congress, in the state, and the BJP, at the Centre, were blatantly promoting privatisation in the power sector. He further said that the concept of smart metering was the latest move to protect the interest of private companies, and urged the consumers to refuse to install these meters.

