CPM to contest 11 seats

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 12

The CPM will contest on 11 seats instead of 15 as it had initially decided in the upcoming Assembly elections. “We had sent the proposal to our central leadership to contest on 15 seats. However, we have been told to fight on 11 seats,” said CPM state secretary Onkar Shad.

According to party sources, the decision to reduce the number of contestants has been taken to put up a better fight against the BJP. “On seats where we are not fighting, we will support candidates who can beat BJP candidates,” said Shad.

For the prestigious Shimla urban seat, the CPM has proposed the name for former Deputy Mayor Tikender Panwar.

