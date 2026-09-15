CPRI Director urges staff to use Hindi in official work

Dr Brajesh Singh, Director, ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI), Shimla, today called upon officers and employees to make Hindi a natural part of their day-to-day official work rather than limiting its use to designated occasions.

He said this while inaugurating the Hindi Fortnight-2026 at the institute on the occasion of Hindi Divas. The fortnight, being observed from September 14 to 28, aims to strengthen awareness and respect for Hindi as the Official Language, while encouraging its wider and effective use in official work. The Director highlighted the importance and practical use of Hindi and the institute’s responsibility towards implementing the Official Language policy. He also urged officers and employees to participate actively in the various activities being organised during the fortnight.

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Highlighting the significance of Hindi, he said that on September 14, 1949, Hindi received constitutional recognition as the Official Language of the Union, while the CPRI was established in the same year. “This coincidence represents a distinctive historical connection between Hindi and the institute,” he said.

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He further said promoting the use of Hindi in research, administrative work and the dissemination of knowledge could give meaningful expression to this connection.

Speaking on the importance of Hindi, Medhavi, Assistant Director (Official Language), said that as an institution engaged in agricultural research, the use of Hindi should not remain confined to files and official documents.