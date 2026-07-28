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Home / Himachal Pradesh / CPRI stresses on scientific practices for stronger breeder seed production

CPRI stresses on scientific practices for stronger breeder seed production

Solutions for a stronger potato seed future

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Navneet Rathore
Shimla, Updated At : 01:43 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Participants attend a national competency development programme in Shimla on Monday.
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ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI) Director Dr Brajesh Singh today called for further strengthening the breeder seed production system through scientific rigor, standardised field and laboratory practices and continuous capacity building of scientific and technical personnel.

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He was delivering the inaugural address at a three-day national competency development programme on “Basic Standard Operating Procedures for Seed Potato Production” for scientific and technical personnel from the institute’s Breeder Seed Production Centres (BSPCs) across the country. The programme aims to promote scientific uniformity and standardisation in breeder seed potato production.

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Addressing the participants, Dr Singh said maintaining the integrity and quality of breeder seed was crucial not only for supplying reliable, high-quality seed material to stakeholders but also for safeguarding the institute’s scientific credibility and leadership in potato research and development.

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“Breeder seed production is one of the institute’s most important scientific mandates and forms the foundation of India’s seed potato production system. Recognising the importance of maintaining seed quality, genetic purity and operational consistency, the competency development programme has been designed to ensure strict adherence to standard operating procedures across all Breeder Seed Production Centres,” he said.

Dr Singh further emphasised that systematic competency development, knowledge sharing and mentoring were essential for nurturing the next generation of scientists and ensuring continuity in research excellence and breeder seed production.

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Course Director Dr Vinod Kumar said the participants would receive comprehensive theoretical as well as hands-on practical training on the standard operating procedures followed in breeder seed production.

The training programme is being conducted under the guidance of Dr Vinod Kumar, with Dr Dhruv Kumar, Dr Ashwani Sharma and Dr Tanuja Buckseth serving as course coordinators. Among those present were Dr Jagdev Sharma, Dr Sanjeev Sharma, Dr Alok Kumar, Dr Som Dutt, Dr Vinay Sagar and Dr Kailash Naga, along with scientists, technical staff and participants representing the institute’s Breeder Seed Production Centres from across the country.

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