CPS honours meritorious students

Solan,April 13
Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sanjay Awasthi advised students to set goal and work hard to achieve it. Awasthi was addressing the students who were felicitated on the National Science Day and National Mathematics Day.
To honours these students, a programme was organised by the Elementary Education Department under the Green School Programme at Bahra University, Waknaghat, here today.
The CPS congratulated the students who had received various awards for their exemplary achievement on the occasion. He said, “The state government was committed to transform Himachal as a green energy state by 2026. Efforts were afoot to effectively tap natural resources such as water, solar and wind. Besides, encouraging the use of electric vehicles. Various state highways will be developed as green corridors.”
Various schools, including Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Nalagarh, Government Senior Secondary School, Bohli, Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, Shiwalik Valley, Nalagarh, Kasauli International School, Kasauli and MRA DAV School, Solan, were awarded for their green initiatives on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...