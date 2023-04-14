CPS honours meritorious students

Tribune News Service

Solan,April 13

Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sanjay Awasthi advised students to set goal and work hard to achieve it. Awasthi was addressing the students who were felicitated on the National Science Day and National Mathematics Day.

To honours these students, a programme was organised by the Elementary Education Department under the Green School Programme at Bahra University, Waknaghat, here today.

The CPS congratulated the students who had received various awards for their exemplary achievement on the occasion. He said, “The state government was committed to transform Himachal as a green energy state by 2026. Efforts were afoot to effectively tap natural resources such as water, solar and wind. Besides, encouraging the use of electric vehicles. Various state highways will be developed as green corridors.”

Various schools, including Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Nalagarh, Government Senior Secondary School, Bohli, Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, Shiwalik Valley, Nalagarh, Kasauli International School, Kasauli and MRA DAV School, Solan, were awarded for their green initiatives on the occasion.