CPS: Kullu hospital to be made model medical institution

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 15

The Regional Hospital at Kullu will be made a model medical institution equipped with the latest medical technologies and adequate specialist doctors.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sanjay Awasthi said this today while presiding over a district-level function held here on the occasion of 76th Himachal Day.

He said that 36,000 patients had been provided free treatment in the past four months in Kullu district by spending Rs 3.15 crore under the HIMCARE scheme. Besides, Rs 1.43 crore was spent on 16,500 beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

The CPS said Rs 1.57 crore had been spent on 13,187 beneficiaries under the free diagnostic services in the district. As many as 402 essential generic medicines were being provided free of cost to patients in the hospital and 1.5 lakh beneficiaries had been provided medicines worth Rs 1.50 crore in the past four months, he added.

The leader said a grant of Rs 19.65 crore had been provided to 417 entrepreneurs in the district under the Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojana. In view of the goal of making Himachal a green state by 2026, the state government had identified 34 places for setting up electric charging stations.

Earlier, the CPS unfurled the Tricolour and took salute from the grand parade. Later, various students, troupes and artistes presented a cultural programme.