CPS: Master plan to beautify Kullu being prepared

Kullu, April 2

Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sunder Singh Thakur said a master plan would be prepared for the beautification of Kullu. He added that all kinds of facilities would be provided to residents so that Kullu emerges as an ideal town while maintaining its ancient glory.

Thakur, while presiding over a meeting at Dev Sadan here yesterday, said, “Parking lots will be constructed in a systematic manner. Parks and playgrounds will be developed.” He also welcomed suggestions from intellectuals for the master plan.

The CPS said the town needed to be developed because the local Municipal Council would be upgraded to a Municipal Corporation in future. He further said separate vending zones would be provided to street vendors and two floodlights would be installed at the Dhalpur ground where cricket matches and other sports activities were held. “Efforts will be made to build an old age home, day care centre and a seating area for senior citizens at Dhalpur,” he added.

He said, “Encroachments will be removed from the Akhara Bazaar. The bypass will be connected to Ramshila. There is a plan to channelise the Sarwari rivulet under the Amrut Yojana for which Rs 250 crore has been set aside. Shops will also be constructed for the sale of products manufactured by self-help groups on the Mall Road at Dhalpur.”

The work on a multi-storey parking facility for 500 vehicles on nine bighas would start soon. It would also have 200 shops and a community hall, he added.

