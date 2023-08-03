CPS says efforts underway to help those hit by rain

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 2

Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Ramkumar Chawdhary today distributed monetary relief to those affected by rain in the Doon constituency. He said the state government was toiling hard to provide relief to the affected families. Chawdhary, who toured the rain-hit areas in his constituency, said efforts were being made to extend all possible help to the needy.

He visited villages in Sai, Saouri and other areas and provided relief to the people from his own pocket.

He directed the officials of the departments concerned to repair the damaged retaining walls, roads and drains while expediting the restoration of roads and water supply and irrigation schemes. Panchayat representatives and Nalagarh SDM Divyanshu Singhal were among those present.

Financial assistance ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1.25 lakh was handed over to several villagers, while Rs 10,000 each was granted to those whose pucca houses have been damaged and Rs 5,000 each to those whose kutcha houses have been damaged.

#Solan