Crèche facility to be provided at polling stations

Mandi, May 11

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, special facility of crèches is being provided to the women who will come with young children to exercise their right to franchise at the polling stations in Mandi district.

Crèches or child care centres will provide services at all 122 polling booths falling under 26 Karsog (scheduled caste) Assembly constituency.

Assistant Returning Officer and Karsog SDM Raj Kumar said women with young children, who will come to vote, will be provided the facility of crèches in the polling stations so that so that they can exercise their right to franchise without any hassle.

The SDM said the child care centres, to be built along with the polling stations, will be operated with the help of anganwadi workers. In this regard, preparations are being done by the Child Development Department.

He said that if required, milk, toys and other necessary items will be made available for the children in these care centres. The SDM added that various steps have been taken to ensure participation of youth, elderly and women voters of the Assembly constituency in the elections.

He called upon all the eligible voters of the area to participate enthusiastically in the elections on June 1 and ensure their participation in this festival of democracy by exercising their franchise.

