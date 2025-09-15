DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Crack Academy CEO: Bridging aspirations with opportunities

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
Crack Academy plans to open new centres through local franchise and partnership at Solan, Arki and Parwanoo to offer affordable and accessible education. Neeraj Kansal, academy CEO and founder, said: “Our vision has always been to bridge the gap between aspirations and opportunities. The encouraging response we’ve received from students across Himachal motivates us to continue expanding our reach in other areas to help more students realise their dreams,” he said. Crack Academy offers specialised coaching for various competitive exams through expert faculty, personalised mentorship and tech-driven learning solutions. The platform remains committed to nurturing talent, especially among students who aspire to excel but lack access to premium resources.

