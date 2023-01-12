Palampur: Crackdown on drug mafia, shops, houses searched

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, January 11

Residents of Bindravan, Khilroo and Sidhpur today took out a protest march at Bindravan against the rising drug trafficking in Palampur area. Deputy Mayor of the Palampur Municipal Corporation Anish Nag and councillors Sanjay Rathore and Gopal Nag joined the protest.

The protesters, while speaking to mediapersons at Bindravan, said that the police had failed to tackle the drug menace in the area. “There is a police assistance booth in the village but drug peddlers are still active and supplying narcotics to youths during night hours. Rising drug trafficking in Palampur and its adjoining areas has become a major problem. Drug traffickers have succeeded in spreading their tentacles to adjoining villages and towns,” a local resident said.

Nag said that there was an urgent need to change the present police set up so that things could improve as under the present system things had moved from bad to worse.

The two councillors said that drug trafficking and drug abuse needed to be dealt with sternly and active involvement of people was necessary to fight the evil and save younger generations. They added that drug addiction had become a major problem for many families, communities and even law enforcement agencies. If it was not curbed, it would take a significant toll on human lives and productive years of youth would be lost.

Meanwhile, the police started a crackdown on the drug mafia at Bindravan. They searched a number of houses and shops believed to be the hideouts of drug peddlers used for supplying narcotics. Kangra SP Khushal Sharma along with a heavy police force supervised the operation. A dog squad was also pressed into service.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had taken cognizance of a news item published in The Tribune earlier this week highlighting rising activities of drug peddlers in Palampur. The police swung into action and conducted raids on the premises of drug peddlers and also intercepted a number of vehicles entering the city. Till the filing of this news report, the police had not disclosed the arrest of any drug peddler or seizure of contraband.

