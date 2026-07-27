Crackdown on drug traffickers: Shimla police attach car, cash worth Rs 17 lakh

Continuing its crackdown on drug trafficking networks, the Shimla police have seized Rs 17 lakh in illegal property from a drug trafficker, including a car worth Rs 16.2 lakh and Rs 80,000 in cash.

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Providing the information, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla, Gaurav Singh, said the action came after two Punjab residents, identified as Jashandeep Singh and Dharampreet Singh, were arrested with 83 gm chitta (heroin) near Mahendli bridge in Rohru on February 2.

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“A case under Sections 21, 25, 29, 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and Section 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 was registered, and investigation was initiated. During the investigation, police arrested six more individuals involved in the network, including Shubham Darkal, a resident of Chirgaon, whose illegal assets have been frozen by the police,” he said.

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“Financial investigations conducted under section 68F of the NDPS Act established that Shubham had purchased a luxury vehicle with money acquired through drug trafficking. Taking swift action, police have seized the vehicle and cash. Further investigation in the case is going on,” he said.

The SSP further said that so far in 2026, the district police have seized illegal properties worth Rs 4.29 crore from 25 accused arrested in seven different cases, making it the highest property seizure taken by any district police of the state this year. He also said that in 2024 and 2025, no such action was taken by the district police.

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In another case, the district police also destroyed 2,860 illegally cultivated cannabis plants in the Dodra Kwar region in Shimla district and have initiated legal proceedings against two persons.

The accused have been identified as Surya Dev and Ujendri Devi, both residents of Gosanu village in Shimla district.

The SSP said the action came after police received a tip-off that several persons had illegally cultivated cannabis plants in their land. Taking swift action, police teams were dispatched to the area, where police found about 1,530 plants on land owned by Surya and about 1,310 plants on land owned by Ujendri, which were immediately destroyed by the police.

He said a case under Section 20 of the NDPS Act has been registered and further investigation is going on.