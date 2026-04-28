Crackdown on illegal mining, 19 heavy vehicles seized in Nurpur

The Nurpur district police have confiscated 19 heavy transport vehicles, including 17 multi-axle trucks, mostly in Mand Bhogrwan under the jurisdiction of the Indora police station. Two loaded trucks were seized at Kandwal.

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SP, Nurpur, Kulbhushan Verma along with two guard commandos launched the crackdown against illegal mining in the Kandwal and Indora areas on Monday night. The local police were called only after heavy vehicles transporting extracted minerals illegally and violating the mining rules were seized.

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On seeing the police patrol vehicle, the drivers of the seized trucks fled. The SP said that after impounding the trucks, their cases were submitted in a judicial court for further legal action under the Mining and Motor Vehicles Act. He added that the district police had adopted a zero tolerance against illegal mining and regular patrolling and surprise inspections would be intensified.

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Meanwhile, the tractor owners of the area have hailed the police action against heavy vehicles being used for illegal mining in the Beas and the Chakki rivulet.