 Himachal: Crackdown on illegal mining in BBN area : The Tribune India

Mining Department officials dismantle an illegal road carved out by the mining mafia at the inter-state border at Nalagarh.



Tribune News Service

Solan, January 20

In a crackdown on illegal mining thriving in the border industrial belt of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN), the Mining Department seized 11 small screeners installed unauthorisedly at Handa Khundi village located on the border of Punjab and Nalagarh.

The state government has taken a strict view of illegal mining and officials have swung into action during the past few weeks.

District Mining Officer Dinesh Kumar said that consistent efforts were being made to check illegal mining by unscrupulous persons who have installed small screeners unauthorisedly by the labourers brought from other states. Screeners installed all along the Sarsa river have been dismantled and help has been sought from the Baddi police to identify those engaged in this activity.

The mining staff is conducting raids in such areas during odd hours to check illegal mining in this industrial belt.

Several illegally dug up roads, which lead to the neighbouring Punjab like Rampur Lohand in Nalagarh, have been closed. These roads were being conveniently used to carry illegally mined mineral to Punjab.

Village pradhan and gram panchayat of Rampur Lohand have been made aware about the consequences of illegal mining and the procedure of grant of mining lease over private land and also about Village Common Land (vesting and utilisation) Act 1974.

The department has taken strict action against the illegal storage of minor mineral in the district and being sold by unauthorized dealers. As many as 57 challans amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh have been issued to the offenders, who illegally store minor minerals. Such material can’t be stored without prior permission and storage of more than 50 tonnes even with permission attracts a penalty of Rs 50,000.

The mining staff found that illegal mining material was found stored all along the Punjab border in violation of the norms.

“In the Baddi, Barotiwala and Nalagarh Development Authority area, the department has also initiated the process to identify private land being used for extraction of illegal minerals by the locals. As soon as the demarcation of these land by the revenue is completed higher penalty up to 5 lakh as per Himachal Pradesh Minor Mineral Rules 2015 shall be imposed on the those involved in illegal mining activities,” informed Dinesh Kumar.

‘Strict action initiated’

  • District Mining Officer said that persistent efforts were being made to check illegal mining by unscrupulous persons in the area
  • The Mining Department seized 11 small screeners installed unauthorisedly at Handa Khundi village on the border of Punjab and Nalagarh
  • The department has taken strict action against the illegal storage of minor mineral, which is being sold by unauthorized dealers
  • As many as 57 challans amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh have been issued to offenders

#Baddi #illegal mining #Nalagarh #solan

