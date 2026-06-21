Cracked retaining wall on highway raises safety fears ahead of monsoon

Safety concerns are mounting along the busy Mandi-Kullu stretch of the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway after a retaining wall located on the hillside near the damaged Jhalogi traffic tunnel developed large cracks and visible signs of structural distress, triggering fears of a possible collapse during the forthcoming monsoon season.

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The retaining wall is situated adjacent to the Jhalogi traffic tunnel, a crucial component of the Mandi-Kullu four-lane highway project. The tunnel has remained closed since it suffered extensive damage during last year’s heavy monsoon rains. Local residents and regular commuters claim that the condition of the retaining wall has deteriorated significantly over the past several months, with widening cracks and broken sections now clearly visible.

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Residents fear that continuous rainfall during the monsoon could further weaken the already damaged structure, increasing the likelihood of a collapse and posing a serious threat to motorists travelling along one of the region’s busiest road corridors.

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Maheshwar Sharma, Raju Thakur and several other local residents expressed concern that the retaining wall stands along a stretch that witnesses heavy traffic movement throughout the day. According to them, any structural failure could have serious consequences, particularly during periods of congestion when vehicles remain stranded near the vulnerable section.

“The cracks have widened considerably and the wall appears unstable. With the monsoon approaching, there is a genuine fear that a portion of the retaining wall could give way at any moment,” said local resident Chaman Lal. He urged authorities to intervene immediately rather than waiting for an accident to occur.

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Traffic pressure on the Mandi-Kullu highway has increased considerably in recent months, often leading to long traffic jams. Residents pointed out that commuters frequently remain stuck near the affected stretch for extended periods, making the situation even more alarming. They warned that if the retaining wall collapses while traffic is backed up, motorists could find themselves in a highly dangerous situation.

Locals have demanded immediate intervention by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), including a detailed structural assessment of the retaining wall, urgent repair and stabilisation measures and the installation of precautionary safety arrangements until permanent restoration work is completed.

The concerns have emerged against the backdrop of widespread damage caused by last year’s monsoon across several components of the Mandi-Kullu four-lane project. Multiple sections of the highway, including tunnels, flyovers and road stretches, suffered extensive damage. Residents claim that despite more than a year having passed, restoration work on the damaged Jhalogi tunnel and affected flyovers has yet to commence.

The deteriorating infrastructure has also adversely affected travel between Mandi and Kullu. Commuters say journey times have increased substantially due to damaged road sections, traffic bottlenecks and delays in restoration work.

Responding to the concerns, Varun Chari, Project Director of the Kiratpur-Manali highway project, said that a new retaining wall is currently being constructed from the riverside along the highway to facilitate road widening and improve traffic flow in the area.

He explained that, according to consultants engaged by the NHAI, removing the damaged retaining wall at present is not advisable as it could trigger a major landslide. However, he assured that NHAI machinery would remain stationed in the area to ensure quick restoration of traffic in the event of any collapse during the rainy season. Chari further stated that a technical study is underway to prepare a plan for the restoration of the damaged Jhalogi Tunnel so that it can be reopened for traffic at the earliest.