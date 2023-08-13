Cracks develop in 11 houses, evacuated

Solan, August 12
Eleven houses of Majher village located along the Nalagarh-Swarghat road have been vacated after these developed cracks and were declared unsafe. Cracks have also appeared on the Nalagarh road.
The area was lashed by heavy rain since yesterday. An about 100 m to150 m stretch of the road sank by 1.5 feet and developed cracks.
Tehsildar, Ramshehar, Parmanand Raghuvansi, who visited the village located about 25 km from Nalagarh yesterday, disbursed a relief of Rs 5,000 to each affected family, as per the manual. He said that he had directed villagers to shift to safer places as gaping cracks were visible in their houses while the road was continuously sinking. Local MLA KL Thakur also visited the village today and assured the affected people of all possible help.
Raghuvanshi said, “Most of the families have shifted to safer places along with their domesticated animals while about 10 to 12 animals will be shifted to a cow shelter soon.”
The affected villagers such as Mahinder Pal Shastri, Mohan Lal, Sham Lal, Lal Chand, Surinder Kumar and Baldev Singh said that huge cracks had appeared in their houses as well as the road and the village had been rendered unfit for habitation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...