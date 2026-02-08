Cracks develop in houses due to ‘illegal’ blasting near Palampur

Large-scale blasting being carried out at Nain village, 10 km from Palampur, for the extraction of stones have triggered serious environmental and safety concerns. Several residential houses have suffered structural damage and villagers are living in constant fear. The activity, alleged to be illegal and anti-environmental in nature, has led to the development of deep cracks in many houses, including the home of 90-year-old Man Singh, raising the alarm over the vulnerability of elderly people.

The affected villagers describe the situation as “terrifying” and “life-threatening.” Villagers say that the intense blasts shake the ground, damage walls and has disturbed the natural stability of the area.

Villagers allege that they have made repeated complaints to the local authorities but no concrete action has been taken against those responsible for the blasting, which they claim is being conducted without proper permission, safety measures, or environmental clearance. Residents fear that continued blasting could trigger landslides, weaken foundations, and permanently damage groundwater channels in the area.

Environmental experts point out that the blasting activities are in direct violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives, which have imposed a clear ban on blasting in rivers, rivulets, and ecologically fragile zones where stone extraction is carried out. The villagers maintain that stones are being extracted through explosives in the vicinity, flouting environmental laws and posing a long-term threat to the region’s fragile Himalayan ecology.

Beyond property damage, the blasting has reportedly caused severe noise, smoke pollution, dust emissions, and vibration-related stress, adversely affecting children, elderly residents and livestock. Cracks in houses are not only structural failures, villagers say, but evidence of the irreversible damage being inflicted on both human settlements and the natural environment.

The villagers term the activity as an open anti-environmental act and demand immediate intervention of the Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, and a complete halt to blasting operations, a scientific assessment of environmental damage, and compensation for the affected families. They have also called for accountability of officials responsible for monitoring illegal mining and blasting activities.

Meanwhile SDM, Palampur, OP Yadav says that the matter had come to his notice and necessary action was being taken against the culprits.