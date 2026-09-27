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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Cracks in 10 buildings: Sanjauli, Bhattakufer residents seek halt to tunnel blasting over safety concerns

Cracks in 10 buildings: Sanjauli, Bhattakufer residents seek halt to tunnel blasting over safety concerns

Demand Central, state governments order an impartial investigation into the alignment of the proposed 4-lane tunnel between Chalounthi and Bhattakufer

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:56 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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The protesters demand an independent verification of the geological and geotechnical suitability of the tunnel alignment before any further work is allowed. Credit: Lalit Kumar
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Residents of Sanjauli and Bhattakufer on Sunday staged a protest against the ongoing tunnel construction work beneath their localities, alleging that blasting and excavation activities had caused cracks in several buildings. The protesters demanded that both the Central and Himachal Pradesh governments order an impartial investigation into the alignment of the proposed four-lane tunnel between Chalounthi and Bhattakufer.

They also sought the immediate suspension of tunnelling and blasting activities in the area.

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Addressing the gathering, Vinit Sharma, councillor of Shanti Vihar Ward, said residents of Sanjauli, Chalounthi, Shanti Vihar, Bhattakufer and nearby areas were facing a serious threat to life and property due to the twin-tunnel project being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) through Gabar Construction Company Pvt Ltd and its associate, Bharat Construction Pvt Ltd.

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He alleged that continuous blasting and vibrations had led to cracks in more than 10 buildings, triggering panic among homeowners and tenants alike. Sharma further claimed that despite repeated representations to NHAI and the construction companies, no safety audit or survey of the affected area had been carried out.

“A large population lives directly above and around the proposed tunnel alignment. Many residents have built their homes using lifetime savings and substantial bank loans. Any ground movement, blasting, settlement or geological failure caused by tunnelling could seriously damage these properties and push affected families into financial hardship,” he said.

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The protesters also demanded an independent verification of the geological and geotechnical suitability of the tunnel alignment before any further work is allowed. They warned of intensifying their agitation if their demands are not addressed promptly.

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