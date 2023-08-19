Cracks in houses, 25 families shifted

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 18

The district administration has got vacated houses in the Tarna hills area of Mandi city that had developed huge cracks due to rain disaster. An office building of the Jal Shakti Department in the area has also suffered extensive damage.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner Nivedita Negi, 25 families were shifted to a safe place from Tarna hills. “Help is being taken from IIT-Mandi experts to save the Tarna hills area from sinking. The SDM, Mandi Sadar, is reviewing the situation,” he said.

SDM, Mandi Sadar, Om Kant Thakur said during an inspection, it was observed that a few damaged houses could collapse anytime. “The IIT-Mandi experts visited the affected area and collected samples of soil. This area has become a sinking zone. They will visit the place once again in the next few days to find out a permanent solution and save the remaining residential and commercial buildings from collapsing, as the area is sinking,” he added. He said their first priority was to save human lives.

#Mandi