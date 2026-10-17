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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Cracks in Shimla houses: DC forms panel to inspect areas affected by tunnel work

Cracks in Shimla houses: DC forms panel to inspect areas affected by tunnel work

The panel will inspect the affected areas on October 22 and submit a report highlighting the current status of the four-lane tunnel construction work

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:55 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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More than 10 residential buildings in Shanti Vihar Ward in Shimla were reportedly threatened by cracks that appeared in September. Tribune file photo
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Shimla Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap on Saturday constituted a committee to inspect areas affected by tunnel construction work on the Dhalli-Kaithlighat four-lane project in Sanjauli and Bhatta Kufar.

The committee is headed by two Additional District Magistrates, Pankaj Sharma and Gian Sagar Negi.

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The Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Shimla (Rural), the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department, Kasumpti Circle, and the Tehsildar, Shimla (Rural), have been named as members of the committee.

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The committee has been directed to inspect the affected areas on October 22 and submit a report highlighting the current status of the four-lane tunnel construction work.

The decision to constitute the committee was taken during a meeting chaired by the DC, which was also attended by representatives of the four-lane affected committee.

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During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the construction company's failure to comply with the directions issued by the district administration.

It was informed during the meeting that tunnel construction work had been halted due to cracks in residential buildings allegedly caused by blasting during the construction of the four-lane tunnel.

The DC said that a team from IIT Roorkee had been appointed to inspect the areas affected by the tunnel construction and assess the damaged buildings that had developed cracks. The team has been tasked with submitting a detailed report.

“The team has already visited the tunnel and the surrounding areas. It will submit its detailed report to the district administration within the next week, and further decisions regarding tunnel construction will be taken on that basis,” he said.

Additionally, representatives of the affected committee raised concerns about the alleged secretive manner in which the four-lane construction company was carrying out the tunnel work.

More than 10 residential buildings in Shanti Vihar Ward in Shimla were reportedly threatened by cracks that appeared in September.

Locals alleged that the cracks had developed as a result of the ongoing construction of two parallel tunnels between Chalaunthi and Chamiana, one running from Chalaunthi to Chamiana and the other from Chamiana to Chalaunthi.

The tunnels are being constructed as part of the Dhalli-Kaithlighat four-lane project.

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