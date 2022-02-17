Craft Mela in Kullu from mid-March

Our Correspondent

KULLU, February 16

Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg said handicraft and handloom artisans from across the country would be invited for Craft Mela, to be organised at the Dhalpur ground here in March. While presiding over a meeting held today to fix the responsibilities of various departments for the organisation of the fair, he said the Ministry of Textiles had approved funds for the crafts fair. Funds had also been approved for a fashion show to display local costumes.

A suitable platform would be provided to the local handicraft and handloom artisans at the fair, which would go on for a fortnight. Stalls of local cuisines would also be set up during the fair. The aim was to promote tourism to the district, the DC said.

Garg said the fair would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in mid-March. Along with stalls of nationally renowned handicraft artisans from other states, 25 self-help groups (SHGs) selected from all development blocks of the district, would also be invited to display their products.

Cultural programmes would be organised at the Atal Sadan through the Language and Culture Department during the fair. Folk dance, song and music competitions would also be organised. A ‘Pahari Kavi Mushaira’ would also be held for art and literature lovers, he added. —

