Crate wall gives way, five families shifted in Solan

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 3

Five families have been forced to shift to a safer place after the vertical crate wire structures erected at Dolag village near Salogra on the Solan-Kandaghat section of the National Highway-5 started sliding three days ago following heavy rains.

Crate wire structures were erected at the site where debris was dumped during the widening of the highway. Since no water seepage mechanism had been put in place, heavy rains made the structure weak. It started sliding three days ago, taking the villagers by surprise.

Local resident Vikas Kumar, who is among the 14 persons shifted by the administration to a guest house at Kandaghat, said, “A heavy rain recently led to sliding of the crate wire structures. We were forced to shift to a guest house. We had to carry the elderly on our shoulders.”

Kandaghat SDM Siddharth Acharya, who inspected the site yesterday, said, “Five families have been shifted to the Kandaghat rest house from Dolag village where the crate wire structures were gradually giving way. A gush of debris that oozed out of the structures has made these risky.”

The ARIF Engineers has been directed to remove the crate wire structures safely within a week and construct a concrete wall at the site to contain the damage. The NHAI, which is executing the project, has also been apprised of the situation.

Local residents said the authorities were apprised of the lurking danger earlier too, but nothing much was done.

NHAI project director Ram Asra Khural said, “Temporary crate wire structures were erected at the base of an under-construction flyover about three years ago. However, no provision was made for the seepage of water. These structures will now be demolished.”