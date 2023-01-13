Create land bank for projects in Una: Himachal Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

Our Correspondent

Una, January 12

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today held a meeting with district-level officials to review various developmental works underway in Una district. He directed the district administration to identify and create a land bank for public infrastructure development.

Agnihotri directed the officials concerned to prepare a list of encroachments on government land so that steps could be taken to remove these. He said the PWD and the Jal Shakti Department should speed up formulation of detailed project reports.

He directed Chintpurni Temple Trust officials to draft a document on the shrine’s history. “This will provide information regarding the rich cultural and religious traditions of our country to the devotees,” he said.

He directed all five SDMs to inspect the damage caused to public property by the mining mafia and instructed the police and mining officials to deal stringently with the culprits.

He directed officials to inspect all Volvo buses plying in the district and identify those running without valid permits and evading taxes.

