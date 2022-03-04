Cricketers join coaching squad

Two cricketers of Himachal, namely Amit Thakur and Ravi Thakur, who were members of the victorious squad in the Vijay Hazare trophy held recently, have joined the sports department of Bishop Cotton School to train the boys. Simon Weale, Director, Bishop Cotton School, said the cricket season had already started at the all-boys boarding school and the new members would add significantly to their coaching capability.

‘Kitab Ghar’ inaugurated

A ‘Kitab Ghar’ (book house) was inaugurated at the exhibition hall of Gaiety Theatre here. Books written by authors of the state would be available for reading and sale here. The aim is to make literature and writings of all state authors available under one roof. About 400 books of 115 authors would be available, besides 2,000 books published by the academy and language department, said Rakesh Kanwar, secretary of the Art, Culture and Language Department.

Admission date extended

The online admission date for HPU's International Centre for Distance Education and Open Learning (ICDEOL) has been extended till March 15. Kulwant Pathania, Director, ICDEOL, said the portal would be closed after March 15. Those interested could visit university's website or call at number 0177-2833419, 2833444.