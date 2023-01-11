Crime against women in Shimla declines by 32% in five years

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, January 10

The cases of crime against women involving kidnapping, molestation, abetment to commit suicide, cruelty and eve-teasing have declined by 31.68 per cent in Shimla district in the past five years.

Year-wise cases Year Total number 2018 223 2020 235 2022 146

The data procured from the Police Department reveals that the use of latest technology, advanced methods, intensive surveillance and availability of women personnel deterred criminals and repeat offenders from committing crime against women.

Heinous crimes such as rape and abetment of suicide dropped in the capital city in the past five years. Compared to 40 rape cases in 2019, 38 such cases were reported in 2022. Similarly, while there were six abetment of suicide cases in 2018, only one such case was reported in 2022. The cases of kidnapping, molestation, cruelty to women and eve-teasing also came down.

As many as 223 cases of crime against women were reported in 2018 and the number reduced to 146 in 2022. Interestingly, during the pandemic period in 2020, 235 cases of crime against women were reported in the district.

SP, Shimla, Monika Bhutungru told The Tribune, “Intensive surveillance through thousands of CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations and patrolling by policewomen in identified areas randomly and an increased conviction rate through fast-track courts have acted as a major deterrent to crime against women.”

She said, “Besides increasing reservation for women in the department (25 per cent at present), at least one policewoman has been appointed at every police station in the district so that victims or complainants do not face inconvenience. Moreover, of the total number of constables posted in Shimla, around 16.50 per cent are women. Two-wheelers have been provided at police stations to ensure round-the-clock mobility for intensive vigil.”

The SP said, “On the pattern of Punjab Police Rules that require 25 registers to maintain records of criminals, the district police have introduced Register-26 to maintain the record of repeat offenders in sexual abuse cases for regular monitoring of their activities. ”

