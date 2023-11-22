Crime rate highest in Solan; Hamirpur safest district in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, November 21

Solan district figures last among 12 districts of the state in crime and law and order index released recently by the State’s Economic and Statistics Department for 2022.

Hamirpur district tops with a score of 0.735, followed by Shimla with a score of 0.722 and Lahaul Spiti with a score of 0.711 on the index

While the average index of the state was 0.609, five districts of Kangra, Sirmaur, Kinnaur, Mandi and Solan have below average score

Crime against women constitutes the key parameter of assessing a district’s crime, law and order in the report released recently

The district comprises two police districts of Solan and Baddi with the crime rate being high in the latter. The Baddi police district has been dubbed as the crime capital of the state where apart from the nefarious operations of various inter-state gangs for ransom, crime against women was high. While cases of shootouts emerge every now and then, heinous crimes like rape, illegal mining, etc., are high here though it is a mere subdivision.

Cases of spurious drug manufacturing have also been largely associated with the Baddi police district.

The magnitude of the crime against women, both individually as well as in the families and society as a whole, is immeasurable, notes the report. Crime against women constitutes the key parameter of assessing a district’s crime, law and order in the report.

While the average index of the state was 0.609, five districts of Kangra, Sirmaur, Kinnaur, Mandi and Solan have below average score. The law and order in these districts lacked apt handling.

The remaining seven districts of Hamirpur, Shimla, Lahaul Spiti, Kullu, Una, Bilaspur and Chamba have a lower index than the state’s average pointing towards better law and order. The gap between the top and lowest performer index is 0.327 points whereas the gap between the state’s average and lowest performer district is 0.201 points.

While Hamirpur district tops with a score of 0.735. It is followed by Shimla with a score of 0.722 and Lahaul Spiti with a score of 0.711.

Though the bordering districts are supposed to be more crime-prone, Una occupies fifth slot with a score of 0.673 while Bilaspur is at the sixth place with a score of 0.638.

The tribal district of Kinnaur figures at the10th spot with a score of 0.485.

The biggest district of Kangra fares at eighth position while Sirmaur occupies the ninth position and is better placed than Solan despite having a sizable number of industrial migrant workforce.

