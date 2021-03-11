Crimes against women on rise, 503 cases from Kullu alone

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 27

Despite tall claims by the government to check crimes against women, the incidents are increasing in Kullu, except last year.

Data accessed by The Tribune from the police department reveals that from January 2017 to March 2022, 503 cases were registered in Kullu district alone. These include rape, molestation, kidnapping and domestic violence.

According to the data, in 2017, the district had seen 91 cases of crime against women, in 2018, 91 cases were registered, in 2019, 93 cases, in 2020, 125 cases, in 2021, such cases fell to 76 cases and this year till March 31, Kullu has witnessed 27 cases.

The data shows that in the last five years, the highest number of such cases was reported in Kullu in 2020 (125 cases), while the lowest number of cases was reported in 2021 (76 cases).

According to the data, from 2017 to March this year, 138 rape cases, 12 murder, 94 abduction, 148 molestation, 55 cruelty to women and 20 eve teasing cases were reported in Kullu district alone. It shows that despite strict vigil by the police, the incidents of crime against women continue. In Kullu district, tourists have also become victims of rape.

The data shows that in 2018 and 2020, the district had witnessed 31 rape cases in each year, while in 2019 the district had 30 rape cases. However, the lowest number of rape incidents was reported in 2021 (18 cases).

Similarly, the highest number of kidnapping cases of women was reported in 2020 (46 cases), while the lowest number was in 2018 (18 cases). Seven cases were reported under the immoral trafficking prevention Act in Kullu in the last five years.

The data shows that since 2017, 14 cases were registered for abetment to suicide.

Kullu SP Gurdev Chand Sharma said ensuring a safe environment for women was the top priority of the police, adding that they were working to curb crimes against women.