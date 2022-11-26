 Criminal Nexus: No let-up in illegal mining in Jaisinghpur & Thural areas : The Tribune India

Criminal Nexus: No let-up in illegal mining in Jaisinghpur & Thural areas

Illegal mining goes on unabated in the Neugal river near Thural in Kangra district.



Ravinder Sood

Palampur, November 25

There is no let-up in illegal mining in Jaisinghpur and Thural areas of Kangra district despite opposition from local residents. All rivers and rivulets in Thural, Bair Ghatta, Paplaha and Jaisinghpur areas are prone to illegal mining. Several tippers and tractors can be seen engaged in illegal activity.

As a result, a number of natural water resources are drying up, water level in local rivulets has gone down and rivers are changing course, leading to floods and fertile land becoming barren.

The state agencies, particularly the Mining Department, have not earmarked areas allotted for mining with flags, as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the state government.

At present, as there is no proper demarcation of land leased for mining, most of the stone crushers are extracting raw material from rivers and rivulets. There are no visible marking of land allotted for mining.

Panchayat pradhans and local residents say that stone crusher owners do not carry out mining in land allotted to them as no raw material is left there. They add that the Mining Department should tell people how stone crushers manage power supply or install generator sets and produce building material without legal documents.

They say, “There is no fixed time for the functioning of stone crushers. Most of the stone crushers function 24 hours, making their lives miserable. Students are unable to study while elders cannot sleep. Besides, large scale pollution caused due to stone crushers is leading to various diseases.”

They urge the Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, to fix the working hours of stone crushers and don’t allow them to function after 5 pm.

SDM, Dheera, Ashish Sharma has imposed heavy fines on defaulting stone crushers and also impounded their vehicles but still illegal mining is going on unabated.

