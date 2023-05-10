CRI's role in strengthening healthcare services lauded

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 9

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar today lauded the role of the Central Research Institute (CRI), Kasauli, in strengthening the country’s health services, especially during Covid.

She said this while presiding over the 119th foundation day of the CRI at Kasauli today.

The minister said, “The PM had formed an expert panel to develop the Covid vaccine during the pandemic, when none was available globally. As per his vision, India managed to successfully develop the vaccine and conduct a Rs 220-crore inoculation drive, which is a global record.”

“The institute has a long history of contribution to the fields of health and education. It has established several milestones during its journey of over 118 years, besides being a teaching and training centre in the field of vaccine manufacturing for new diseases,” she added.

The minister further said, “Over 10 crore people have availed online consultation with doctors from the comfort of their homes using e-Sanjeevani and drone technology. This is set to revolutionise the logistics of drug delivery and testing and will accelerate the efforts of the Centre for the universal health coverage.”

CRI director Dr Dimple Kasana said the institute was working on several projects in association with the World Health Organisation.

A souvenir was also released on the occasion.