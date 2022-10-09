Crowd in BJP rallies worries Cong: Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Our Correspondent

Bharmour, October 8

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said Opposition leaders get perturbed on seeing a massive crowd in BJP’s functions and events.

He said the Congress was a sinking ship and most of its leaders were joining other parties as they know that it was a futureless, issueless and leaderless party. He said one of the young Congress leaders claimed that even a big leader like Virbhadra Singh could not help the Congress to form government again, how could a common man like him (Jai Ram Thakur) accomplish this feat. The CM urged people to give a befitting reply to such leaders.

He said this while presiding over a ‘Pragtisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ function at a mammoth public meeting at the Lilh in the Bharmour Assembly segment of Chamba district today. He inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 23 developmental works worth Rs 83.42 crore at Lilh.