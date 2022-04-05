CRPF canteen boon for serving, retd staff

Shimla, April 4
The Central Police Force Canteen system, which was started by the Himachal Police for the welfare of employees, officers and retired police personnel on the pattern of the Central police forces, has proved to be a boon to serving and retired employees.
The canteen system has registered a total retail sale of around Rs 84.20 crore from December 2018 to March 2022.
Four canteens were set up at Shimla, Mandi, Dharamsala and Police Training College on December 15, 2018.
Officials said that the response was so encouraging that 15 more canteens were opened by March 27, 2020, raising the total number to 19.
The retail sales are increasing every year. The sales rose from over Rs 30.02 crore in 2020-21 to around Rs 35.76 crore in 2021-22, an increase of 19 per cent.
Quality daily need goods are supplied at the canteens at cheaper rates.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...