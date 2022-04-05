CRPF canteen boon for serving, retd staff

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 4

The Central Police Force Canteen system, which was started by the Himachal Police for the welfare of employees, officers and retired police personnel on the pattern of the Central police forces, has proved to be a boon to serving and retired employees.

The canteen system has registered a total retail sale of around Rs 84.20 crore from December 2018 to March 2022.

Four canteens were set up at Shimla, Mandi, Dharamsala and Police Training College on December 15, 2018.

Officials said that the response was so encouraging that 15 more canteens were opened by March 27, 2020, raising the total number to 19.

The retail sales are increasing every year. The sales rose from over Rs 30.02 crore in 2020-21 to around Rs 35.76 crore in 2021-22, an increase of 19 per cent.

Quality daily need goods are supplied at the canteens at cheaper rates.