CRPF deployed at houses of disqualified Himachal MLAs

Shimla, March 14
In an interesting development, CRPF personnel have been deployed at the houses of some of the six disqualified Congress and three Independent MLAs.
The Central Government had provided the Y category security cover to all nine legislators within a few days after they cross-voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections.
The six Congress MLAs, who had voted in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan, have challenged in the Supreme Court their disqualification from the Vidhan Sabha by the Speaker.
Independent MLA from Hamirpur Ashish Sharma can join police investigation in a case registered against him at Boileauganj police station in Shimla over allegations that money exchanged hands for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.
The HP High Court, while granting him interim bail, had directed him to join investigation on March 15.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP
Resigns from the Congress as well as from his assembly membe...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them