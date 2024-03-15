CRPF deployed at houses of disqualified Himachal MLAs

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 14

In an interesting development, CRPF personnel have been deployed at the houses of some of the six disqualified Congress and three Independent MLAs.

The Central Government had provided the Y category security cover to all nine legislators within a few days after they cross-voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The six Congress MLAs, who had voted in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan, have challenged in the Supreme Court their disqualification from the Vidhan Sabha by the Speaker.

Independent MLA from Hamirpur Ashish Sharma can join police investigation in a case registered against him at Boileauganj police station in Shimla over allegations that money exchanged hands for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The HP High Court, while granting him interim bail, had directed him to join investigation on March 15.

