CRPF veterans reaffirm spirit of service at 88th Raising Day event in Kangra

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) veterans of the Dhauladhar Range celebrated the 88th Raising Day of the force with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm at Chambi in Kangra district recently.

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The event brought together nearly 250 CRPF veterans, their family members and Veer Naris. Nasib Singh Chib (retd Deputy Commandant) attended the event as the chief guest.

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The celebrations commenced with the unfurling of the Tricolour, the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and floral tributes to Bharat Mata, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel — the country’s first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, who played a pivotal role in shaping the CRPF after Independence — and the CRPF martyrs. A two-minute silence was observed in honour of the force’s fallen personnel.

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As part of the programme, Veer Naris and veterans above the age of 80 were felicitated in recognition of their invaluable service, sacrifices and contributions to the CRPF and the nation.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr Kulbhushan (retd Additional Director General, Medical), greeted the chief guest, Veer Naris and fellow veterans. He thanked everyone present for making the celebration a success through their enthusiastic participation.

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In his address, the chief guest highlighted the rich history, evolution and distinguished legacy of the CRPF over its 88-year journey. Chib lauded the organisers for successfully arranging the event and appreciated the veterans and their families for preserving the traditions, values and spirit of the force.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Bir Singh (retd Commandant), who expressed gratitude to all participants and organisers for their support in making the function a success.

Among those present were Dr Kulbhushan, Onkar Singh Charak, Sunand Kumar, VS Sahi, Bir Singh, NS Kasav, Ishwar Singh, Joginder Rana and Inspector Subhash Chand Dhiman, along with several other veterans and their family members.

The programme concluded with the national anthem, reaffirming the veterans’ enduring commitment to the ideals of service, sacrifice and national unity.